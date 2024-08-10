Malik Ahmed urges public support for tree plantation campaign

Malik Ahmad Khan emphasized the need to raise awareness about the initiative in schools

KASUR (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan has stated that he would continue to be the protector of opposition members.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of a tree-plantation campaign in the Khudian Khas Tehsil of Kasur, Malik Ahmad Khan said that he sits in the Punjab Assembly as the guardian of the opposition's rights.

He also mentioned that during the opposition leader's speech, he ensured that government benches remain silent.

He noted that unethical behavior by opposition members during sessions could not be tolerated.

Regarding the tree-planting campaign, Malik Ahmad Khan emphasized the need to raise awareness about the initiative in schools.

He said that the education sector could play a leading role in the campaign and suggested that tree-planting should be included in the curriculum.

He urged people to plant trees and also ensure their protection until they grow.

He said that the public cooperation was essential for the success of the tree-planting campaign.

He highlighted that the planted trees would eventually bear fruit.

He mentioned that the Billion Tree initiative was also a result of the efforts of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further stated that Pakistan was becoming a dangerous country in terms of climate change.



He urged people to consider banning the use of plastic as a national duty.

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan also praised Arshad Nadeem as a national hero, saying that Arshad Nadeem not only fought for Pakistan but also won.

He announced that Arshad Nadeem would be welcomed in the Punjab Assembly.