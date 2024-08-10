Punjab Assembly adopts resolution to honour Arshad Nadeem

The resolution was introduced by Hina Pervaiz Butt, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly to pay tribute to Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The text of the resolution stated that Arshad Nadeem, the pride of Punjab, set a new record in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics.

According to the resolution, Arshad Nadeem had elevated the pride of Pakistan by winning the gold medal.

The assembly extended its heartfelt congratulations and tribute to Arshad Nadeem, the resolution stated.

National Assembly adopts resolution to honour Arshad

The National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution to acknowledge Arshad Nadeem’s feat in the Paris Olympics 2024.



Arshad on Thursday won the first ever individual Olympic gold medal for Pakistan in the discipline of javelin.

Incidentally it is firest ever gold medal in a track and field discipline for Pakistan in Olympics.

The National Assembly adopted the resolution tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to pay tribute to Arshad Nadeem unanimously.

The resolution stated that “this House congratulates Arshad Nadeem. He has proved that lack of resources cannot impede progress. It [the House] also pays tribute to Arshad Nadeem for his past achievements.”

Minister Tarar also demanded through the resolution that Arshad Nadeem be conferred with a civil award.