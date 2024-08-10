Nation's well-being must come first: Sanaullah

Published On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 04:58:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Prime Minister’s adviser on political and public affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the country’s survival must take precedence over individual interests.

“If the country suffers, there will be no refuge for anyone,” he warned. Talking to a private news channel, he called on all political figures to set aside personal agendas and focus on the nation’s wellbeing.

He cautioned that political infighting and enmity only serve to weaken the country, making it vulnerable to external exploitation.

“Politics should be about respecting and accepting different opinions,” he said. He also criticized the continued divisive actions of PTI since its departure from Parliament, noting that such behaviour exacerbates the nation’s challenges.

“One party is doing everything it can to destabilize the nation,” he remarked.

