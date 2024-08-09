Punjab govt announces Rs100m reward for Arshad Nadeem

The chief minister also announces a sports city for hero's native town Mian Channu

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a prize of Rs100 million for national hero Arshad Nadeem.

She said the gold medallist had earned this prize for himself and country and his fellow countrymen could not be more proud.

The chief minister also announced that the Punjab government would build a sports city in Mian Channu – from which Arshad hailed – so that the youth would be able to take part in athletics under the Olympian's guidance.

Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The last time Pakistan stood on the Olympic medal podium was on Aug 8, 1992, when the national hockey team defeated the Netherlands 4-3 to win a bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics. This is the first Olympic gold for Pakistan in any discipline in the last 40 years.



