Govt takes steps to uplift agriculture sector: PM Shehbaz

Follow on Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 17:04:24 PKT

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government has taken various initiatives to improve the agriculture sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 2nd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi today, Shehbaz Sharif said agriculture exports of Pakistan have reached over three billion dollars and it is time we fix our next target to seven billion dollars of agriculture exports.

He said the government is also taking initiatives to provide facilities to the farmers. He added that over 18,000 tubewells in Balochistan are being shifted to solar power besides other steps.

He said providing easy loans to the farmers in the rural areas will also help increase the agri production in the country.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed awards among agriculture exporters with prominent achievements.

