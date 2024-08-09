FO rubbishes Israeli media's baseless reports targeting Pakistan

The Israeli media had alleged that Pakistan planned to supply nukes to Iran

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday rubbished as “baseless” the reports published in the Israeli media, alleging any commitment by Pakistan to send nukes to support Iran.

At her weekly press briefing, the spokesperson responding to a query, rejected a Jerusalem Post’s report of August 6 which alleged that “if the conflict between Iran and Israel escalates, Pakistan plans to supply Iran with Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missiles.”

“Such reports are patently false. Before paying any attention to such reports, it is important to reflect on the source behind such baseless reports and the malicious agenda behind them,” the spokesperson remarked.

She said, “This is a critical time in the Middle East. We, therefore, urge all parties, including the media, not to indulge in peddling of fake news.”