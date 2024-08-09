Saudi Arabia to raise issues of Muslim world in global forum, says Fazlur Rehmana

Says, Pakistan, Saudi Arabi cooperation is inevitable

Fri, 09 Aug 2024 15:37:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia joint cooperation to raise issues of Muslim community in the global world.

Talking at the National Assembly, he apologised for hurling of members to the Saudi Arabia delegation including Imam Masjid Nabawi sitting in the gallery.

JUI-F president emphasised for Harmain Sharif sacredness, bilateral ties, muslims unity instead of internal matters.

He stated that Saudi Arabia was supposed to lead muslim world, and highlight issues of Muslim World including Gaza, Kashmir, Burma and Palestine to resolve them.

Fazl reiterated that Saudi Arabia was supposed to raise issues on the Arab League Forum and devise peaceful solutions for Muslim world.

It is pertinent to note that when the National Assembly session was called today, the opposition chanted slogans amid PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari address and incumbent government representatives.

Sloganeering and chaos in the National Assembly portrayed the negative image in front of the Saudi Arabia delegation presented there.