PTI founder promotes anarchy and division in country: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder was the promoter of anarchy and division in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that PTI founder used every tactics over the past 8-10 years to incite violence and foster division in the country.

He stated that PTI founder continues to pursue an agenda of sedition and stubbornness. He said that PTI receives support from anti-national forces aimed at spreading misinformation and discord in the country.

He condemned the 9th May attacks on memorials and installations dedicated to martyrs, were shameful and deserving of punishment.

