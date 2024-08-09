ECP notifies DRO, RO, ARO for NA-171 by-election

Published On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 05:54:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday appointed Districts Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for holding bye-election to fill the vacant seat of NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan-III.

According to a notification, Khurram Pervaiz, Deputy Commission Rahim Yar Khan is appointed as DRO, Ahmed Raza Butta, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) as RO and Waqas Zafar, Assistant Commissioner as ARO.

The NA-171 seat fell vacant due to death of MNA, Mumtaz Mustafa.

Polling would be held on September 12 while the candidates could file their nomination papers with RO from August 15 to 17.

