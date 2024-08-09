President, PM, armed forces greet Arshad Nadeem

They said Arshad Nadeem’s victory is the victory of whole nation

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Armed forces and politicians on Friday congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ending the country’s 32-year wait for an Olympic medal.

Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the men’s javelin beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan’s first Olympic Athletic medal in Paris Olympics 2024, besides breaking the previous Olympic record with a 92.97-metre massive throw.

PRESIDENT ASIF ALI ZARDARI

“Your are a pride of the whole nation,” both the president and prime minister said in their separately issued statements.

“Arshad Nadeem’s victory is the victory of whole nation. Setting a fabulous Olympic world record is a great achievement. You have made us proud by winning the gold medal in a great contest of Olympics and bringing fame to Pakistan,” President Zardari stated.

Both the president and prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty for more successes of Arshad Nadeem in his future endeavors.

PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF

“Bravo Arshad! History made! Pakistan’s first Olympic men’s javelin champion Arshad Nadeem brings home a historic gold medal at Paris 2024! You’ve made the whole nation proud young man,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

In a statement, he greeted the whole nation on this great achievement of Arshad Nadeem for not only winning the gold medal but also setting the world record in Olympics.

“You have made a history in Pakistan as well as the Olympics by setting a new record. The whole nation feels proud of you,” he remarked.

The prime minister lauded Arshad Nadeem’s hard work and that of his family to win the title and bringing laurels to Pakistan after decades.

“The whole nation bows before Allah Almighty for this great success. Arshad Nadeem’s hard work, dedication and great achievement is a role model for the young athletes,” the prime minister remarked.

ARMED FORCES OF PAKISTAN

According to ISPR, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs extended their warmest felicitations to the nation on this momentous occasion as Arshad Nadeem etches his name in history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to secure an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to Arshad Nadeem's unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation, they said, adding that his triumph is a resounding affirmation of Pakistani talent and determination, showcasing the country's potential to excel on the global stage,

INTERIOR MINISTER MOHSIN NAQVI

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said: “Well done Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem Well done. Arshad Nadeem performed a historic and unforgettable feat. He fame to Pakistan by winning gold medal with skill and professional approach.

“His hard work and the nation's prayers paid off. Arshad Nadeem's victory is Pakistan's victory which will always be remembered. Arshad Nadeem is the hero of the nation who made today a memorable day for Pakistan.”

CHIEF MINISTERS, BILAWAL BHUTTO

The chief ministers, ministers and key political figures including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too extended their greetings on the historic victory.

Bilawal Bhutto said Arshad Nadeem made the nation proud with the historic win.

The nation stands with its hero, said chief ministers of the four provinces, adding that Olympian Arshad Nadeem is a beacon for the youth that it is possible to achieve the goal with hard work, dedication and consistency.