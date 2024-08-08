In-focus

KP Assembly passes resolution to increase police salaries

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday unanimously approved the resolution to increase police salaries.

The resolution was presented by the JUI-F MPA Makhdoomzada.

According to the resolution, the salaries of KP police should be brought parallel with the Punjab and Islamabad police’s salaries.

The resolution said the policemen wanted to be transferred to CTD because of batter salary packages in the department.
 

