PML-N's Irfan Siddiqui resigns from Senate education committee

Senator Irfan Siddiqui met Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday resigned from the Senate Standing Committee on Education.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui met Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, and Senator Rahat Jamali from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has been appointed as the new member of the committee.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui will now serve as a member of the Standing Committee on Health.

He served as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Education from March 2021 to March 2024. 

