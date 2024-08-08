Govt has just two months left in power, says Imran Khan

Says he won’t strike any deal

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan says the incumbent government has only two months left in power.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail during the 190 million pound reference hearing, the former prime minister stated that no matter how many cases were made against him, he would not strike any deal.

He clarified that he never offered an unconditional apology for May 9 events. He said he was only speaking for the sake of the country.

“If PTI members are found involved in the CCTV footage of the May 9 incident, he will apologise and also punish them,” said the party founder.

He said that he would present a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case, but he cannot reveal the identity, otherwise, a vigo (police vehicle) will show up.

“If elections are held again under the supervision of the current government, we will not accept them. No one has contacted me for negotiations. I am predicting from jail that the government has only two months left in power,” said the former prime minister .

“The government is sinking deeper into a quagmire. They are foolish and don't understand what's happening. I have plenty of time, but their time is running out,” he added.