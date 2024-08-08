Imran Khan should apologize for conspiring against institutions, writing letters to IMF: Javed Latif

Mian Javed Latif responded to Imran Khan’s conditional apology regarding the events of May 9

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and former Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has accused Imran Khan of ruining Pakistan’s economy and society.

He criticized Khan for claiming that he had suggested protests outside the GHQ. He also talked about Khan’s previous statements that people would respond if Rangers or the army made arrests.

Latif questioned the status of individuals like Hassaan Niazi, Yasmin Rashid, Hamad Azhar, and Sharyar Afridi in this context.

Latif further said that they did not attack institutions when Nawaz Sharif was arrested.

He said everyone knows who was responsible for Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in 2017.

He claimed that Khan’s apology cannot erase his past actions, including the 2014 D-Chowk agitation.

Javed Latif said that it was another matter that who facilitated the events of May 9. He asked whether the facilitation to Imran Khan and his party has ended.

Latif also pointed out the irony of Khan seeking conditional forgiveness for his role in the events of May 9 while also questioning if Khan would apologize for his previous actions, such as writing a letter to the IMF and speaking publicly against the instituions.

He demanded to know if Khan would apologize for calling those who brought him into power 'Mir Jafar' and 'Mir Sadiq’.

He also alleged Imran Khan of training terrorists in Zaman Park.



Addressing Khan directly, Latif said that Khan had destroyed Pakistan’s economy and society.

He questioned whether Khan’s apology would provide jobs or basic necessities for the people suffering from the current economic conditions.

Latif further criticized Khan for inviting foreign intervention, contrasting it with the sacrifices made by the people of Bangladesh to prevent foreign interference.