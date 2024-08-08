IMF refuses exemption on stationery tax as prices go through the roof

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday refused to lift tax on the stationery items despite mounting pressure on the government by the stationery shop owners.



According to sources, virtual negotiations between the government and global lender couldn’t be successful, keeping taxes on highlighters, pinching machines and pencil box intact.

It must be noted that the government had imposed 10 percent sales tax on stationery items which took the prices up by 15 percent.

