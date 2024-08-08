Salik stresses on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism

Pakistan Pakistan Salik stresses on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism

The minister said the country has been facing the scourge of terrorism for decades

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 12:16:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan has been facing threat to national security and stressed on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Addressing the National Ulema and Mashaikh Conference here, the minister said the country has been facing the scourge of terrorism for decades. “Let’s work together to build a prosperous Pakistan,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the chief guest of the conference which is being attended by army chief Gen Asim Munir, ministers and religious scholars from various schools of thought.