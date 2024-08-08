Rawalpindi DC turns down Sheikh Rashid's request for public rally

District administration cites law and order situation for denial

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Rawalpindi deputy commissioner on Thursday rejected All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed‘s request of seeking permission to hold public rally in Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi.

It must be noted that former federal minister had requested the district administration for organising a rally in Lal Haveli on Aug 13.

The district administration turned down Ahmed’s request citing law and order situation of the garrison city.

