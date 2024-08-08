Tarar says positive discussions held with JI leaders

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that positive discussions were held with Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leadership during the negotiations in which some matters were settled in writing. He said that PM Shahbaz Sharif is already following the measures to reduce electricity prices.

Talking to the media after the 4th round of negotiations with the JI, the information minister said that Prime Minister’s agenda is to reduce electricity prices.

“Jamaat-e-Islami’s demand is our agenda to reduce electricity prices”, he said. The minister termed today’s talks with JI as ‘good progress’.

“The round of negotiations has been adjourned until Thursday, he said adding “even today there has been a lot of progress in the negotiations”.

The minister informed that many issues have been agreed during the negotiations, and more issues are to be agreed upon. “A task force has been set up to look into the issues of IPPs”, he added.

The minister further said that JI workers arrested in Sialkot have been released. He repeated that a subsidy of Rs 50 billion has been given to electricity consumers using up to 200 units for three months of June, July and August.

To a question on holding a march as announced by the JI, Attaullah Tarar said that organizing a march is a democratic right of JI.

Liaqat Baloch, JI’s vice chief while talking to the media said that JI presented its detailed position to the government.

“No disagreement was expressed with our demands” he said.

Liaqat Baloch said that the atmosphere was good during all the negotiations.

