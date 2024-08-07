12 police officers transferred in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - IG Punjab on Wednesday transferred and posted 12 police officers in the law enforcement agency.

According to the notifications, Fazal Hamid was posted as AIG Operations South Punjab while Capt (Rtd) Bilal Iftikhar as SSP Special Branch Rawalpindi.

Also, Sardar Mavarhan Khan was posted as CTO Multan, and Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Ajmal as SPP Rawalpindi.

Moreover, Muhammad Imran was posted as SSP School of Intelligence, Benish Fatima as CTO Rawalpindi, Bilal Mahmood Sulahri was posted as Additional SP Sheikhupura, and Jalil Imran was posted as Battalion Commander PC Multan.

Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi was posted as SP Patrolling Police Multan, Taimur Khan as SP CIA Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam as CTO Faisalabad, and Maqsood Ahmed as SP Internal Accountability Branch Bahawalpur.