CM Maryam reacts to Imran Khan's conditional apology remarks

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam reacts to Imran Khan's conditional apology remarks

Imran Khan has announced conditional apology over May 9 riots

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 23:12:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reacted to the statement of PTI founder Imran Khan in which he announced conditional apology for May 9 vandalism.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Punjab chief minister said that apology is required when you commit a mistake but crime only deserves punishment.

“It is terrorism when you launch attack on your own country. It isn’t a mistake,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, Imran Khan has announced a conditional apology for May 9 riots.

Also Read: Imran Khan offers conditional apology for May 9 incidents

Speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail on Wednesday, Imran Khan said the CCTV footage of May 9 should be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the May 9 mayhem.

“If the PTI members are found involved in the May 9 events, he will apologise and expel the workers from the party and ensure they are punished,” he added.

“If even one PTI worker is seen in the CCTV footage, he will apologise,” he held.