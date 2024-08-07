Imran Khan never held peaceful protests: Sididiqui
Pakistan
Questions was it a peaceful protest in 2014 and did not he not beat the police?
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that PTI founder Imran Khan had never held a peaceful protest to date.
"Was it a peaceful protest in 2014 when he beat the police? Did he not stop PTV broadcasting? When has he ever held a peaceful protest? If Imran Khan's speeches are not peaceful, how can his protests be peaceful?" he said.
The senator added that Imran Khan has failed in his attempt to rally support. His statements reflect frustration, and why should the institutions seek his apology? he questioned.