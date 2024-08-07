Imran Khan never held peaceful protests: Sididiqui

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan never held peaceful protests: Sididiqui

Questions was it a peaceful protest in 2014 and did not he not beat the police?

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 22:32:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that PTI founder Imran Khan had never held a peaceful protest to date.

"Was it a peaceful protest in 2014 when he beat the police? Did he not stop PTV broadcasting? When has he ever held a peaceful protest? If Imran Khan's speeches are not peaceful, how can his protests be peaceful?" he said.

Read more: PTI founder's dialogue offer is sign of desperation: Irfan Siddiqui

The senator added that Imran Khan has failed in his attempt to rally support. His statements reflect frustration, and why should the institutions seek his apology? he questioned.

