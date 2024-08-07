LHC seeks reply from Sialkot DPO in missing journalist case

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi conducted hearing on the plea filed by Rana Shahid's son

Wed, 07 Aug 2024 20:15:04 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought reply from the Sialkok’s District Police Officer (DPO) on a plea against alleged kidnapping of Sambrial Press Club Chairman Rana Shahid Mahmood.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi conducted hearing on the plea moved by Rana Fraz, the son of the missing journalist.

Previously, the judge had directed the police to produce Mahmood before the court and had adjourned the hearing till August 6, 2024.

During today’s hearing, the police told court that they were yet to locate the Rana Shahid Mahmood. They said that they were conducting geo-fencing, adding that the forensic report on the CCTV footage is awaited.

Later, Justice Najafi sought reply from the DPO and adjourned the hearing.

It is recalled that Rana Shahid Mahmood was kidnapped midnight on July 1, 2024 from a local café in Sambrial.

