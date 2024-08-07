PTI files fresh application to hold power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 13

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 20:12:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted a fresh application to Lahore’s deputy commissioner seeking to hold a public rally on August 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Earlier, PTI wasn’t allowed to hold its power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14.

The government lawyer had argued before the Lahore High Court that August 14 was a national holiday and Minar-e-Pakistan sees heavy crowds.

The relevant police stations had also denied permission for rallies by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on that day.

After refusal to hold rally on Aug 14, PTI moved fresh request for the power show on Aug 13.

The application was moved by PTI’s Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari.

PTI has suggested three locations to hold its rally including Minar-e-Pakistan, Nasir Bagh and Mochi Gate.

“PTI is the largest political party of the country. It should be allowed to hold its rally,” said the application.