Shariat court releases murder convict after 27 years

Order was issued based on consent between the two parties

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 19:33:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Shariat Appellate bench on Wednesday released a murder convict after 27 years.

The order was issued based on consent between the two parties. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa-led bench of the Supreme Court also apologised for the delay in the delivery of justice.

Muhammad Akram, a resident of Khanewal, was arrested in the murder case on 13 April 1997.

The petitioner's lawyer during the hearing of the appeal said that an agreement has been reached between the criminal and the relatives of the deceased. Moreover, he said that the criminal also faced sentence.

According to the order, an agreement was reached between the criminal and the heirs in 2018, but the court was not provided adequate assistance.

The chief justice said the criminal has to spend so many years in jail. He referred to decisions in favour of acquittal based on consent while in some decisions punishment was awarded on the basis of consent.

The chief justice further said that the court would decide the rules on this issue in another case.