Omar Ayub exchanges words with Bilal Kayani during finance committee's meeting

Bilal Kayani asked the opposition leader not to discuss political issues in the meeting

Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 18:11:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Wednesday staged walkout from the meeting of finance committee after exchange of harsh arguments with PML-N leader Bilal Kayani.

Omar Ayub, who was also the member of the committee, said that the conduct of Bilal Kayani wasn’t appropriate during the meeting.

It all started when the opposition member Mubeen Arif attended the meeting through Zoom.

Omar Ayub said that Arif was facing severe pressure not to join the PTI.

“Mubeen Arif is included in the list of 41 MNAs who have submitted the affidavit of allegiance with the PTI,” said Omar Ayub.

Bilal Kayani asked the opposition leader not to discuss political issues in the meeting.

It provoked Omar Ayub and other opposition members to stage walkout from the meeting.