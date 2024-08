Two children drown in Thatta pond

Pakistan Pakistan Two children drown in Thatta pond

The bodies of the two children have been recovered from the pond

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 18:03:21 PKT

THATTA (Dunya News) – Two children have died while bathing in a pond in the coastal area of Goth Yusuf Peruzani in Thatta.

Police said seven years old Sahil Perozani and eight years old Waseem Perozani were among the dead children.

The bodies of the two children have been recovered from the pond.

Read more: Six children drown in Awaran stream