Bushra Bibi files exoneration petition in 190m pound case

Further hearing of the reference was adjourned till Thursday

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, filed an exoneration petition in 190 million pound reference.

During the hearing at Adiala Jail, the NAB decided that the remaining 14 witnesses were not needed and dismissed them, making the defense lawyers' request to summon these witnesses pointless.

The PTI founder's lawyer conducted a limited cross-examination of the NAB investigation officer.

The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow (Thursday). PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were present in court. The case was heard by Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

It should be noted that the accountability court judge originally hearing the 190 million pound reference was transferred.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana has been appointed as the judge of Accountability Court No. 1, whereas Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich of Accountability Court No. 2 previously presided over the 190 million pound reference hearings in Adiala Jail.

