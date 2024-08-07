Islamabad to get first international-standard zoo and safari park

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad to get first international-standard zoo and safari park

Zoo and safari park will be established over 200 acres and will house 5,000 animals

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 11:53:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A remarkable plan to provide world-class recreational facilities to the citizens of Islamabad, including Pakistan's first international-standard zoo and safari park has been approved.

An important meeting, chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was held at the CDA headquarters to discuss the plan for providing global-standard recreational amenities in Islamabad.

According to the announcement, the CDA Chairman provided a briefing on the zoo and safari park project, and the Interior Minister granted approval for the initiative.

The announcement details that the zoo and safari park will be established over 200 acres and will house 5,000 animals and birds.

Speaking about the project, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the safari park will be registered with the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The foundation stone for the zoo and safari park will be laid in October.

The Interior Minister noted that the zoo and safari park will boost tourism in Islamabad.