Talks with JI to resume today: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar has said that the talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) over their demands would resume today (Wednesday).

Talking to the media, Attaullah Tarar said the government team had a productive discussion with the Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday which would bring positive outcomes.

Earlier, the government team arrived in the office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi for the talks with the JI, said a news statement.

The government team included Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz and senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The members of the technical committee were also present in the meeting. Liaquat Baloch was leading the delegation of the JI.

