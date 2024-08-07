Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal urged political parties and leaders to learn from past mistakes.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday said that protests and strikes were not solution to the problems facing the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need for combined political efforts towards economic recovery. “Protests will only exacerbate Pakistan’s problems,” he said.

He specifically called on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to focus their efforts and resources on providing alternative suggestions for improving the economy rather than engaging in protests. He encouraged constructive politics over disruptive behaviour.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never campaigned against state institutions, unlike PTI.

He said that PTI was conducting propaganda against Pakistan abroad and damaging the country’s reputation for their political gains.

He condemned the character assassination of state institution heads and the derogatory campaigns against the country’s martyrs as extremely shameful.

The minister called for unity and constructive political engagement to address Pakistan’s economic issues.

