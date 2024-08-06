Bike scheme for students started in record time, says CM Maryam

Bike scheme for students completed in record time, says CM Maryam

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 23:15:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to fix the minimum installment possible in the e-bike project.

She said Punjab would lead as always in providing facilities to students.

For the first time in history, e-bikes and petrol bikes are being provided to students mentioning that it would create ease in the lives of the students.

The project would save time and lead to improvement in the academic performance of students mentioning that for those deprived of the shade of their parents, the condition of parents' guarantee in the e-bike scheme has been removed,

As for the charging, solarized stations would be built while insurance and warranty of e-bike battery would also be given to students.

