ATC extends Aleema, Uzma Khan's bail in Jinnah House attack case

ATC extends Aleema, Uzma Khan's bail in Jinnah House attack case

Judge Arshad Ali extends bail of the accused until Sept 3.

Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 21:23:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the bail of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, in Jinnah House attack case.

Judge Arshad Ali extended the bail of the accused until Sept 3.

The court gave the investigative officers a final opportunity and ordered them to include the accused in the investigation.

At the start of the hearing, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared at the rostrum. Aleema Khan asked the judge if there was a penalty for presenting false documents in court, to which the judge responded that there is indeed a penalty. Aleema Khan then remarked that the investigative officer should be punished.

Aleema Khan's lawyer, Rana Mudassir Umar, stated that the incident occurred on May 9, and they have joined the JIT twice. They have also appeared before the court twice in front of the investigative officer. He claimed their only fault was that the petitioner is the sister of the PTI founder.

The court directed the investigative officer to include Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in the investigation or else a decision would be made at the next hearing. The court mentioned that on June 4, Aleema Khan was named in the case, and she should present evidence and arguments to prove her innocence.

Aleema Khan expressed that they are facing political cases. After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the court adjourned the case until the next hearing.

