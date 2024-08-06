Rana Qasim Noon elected Kashmir committee chairman unopposed

The chief whips of PML-N and SIC Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Amir Dogar took part in session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N MNA Rana Qasim Noon was elected Kashmir committee chairman unopposed on Tuesday.

Aurangzeb Khichi was the proposer for the chairman of the committee while Fathullah Khan was the seconder.

The members of the committee congratulated the newly-elected chairman.

The chief whips of PML-N and SIC Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Amir Dogar, respectively also participated in the session apart from MNAs Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Sadiq Iftikhar and Chaudary Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Also, MNAs Asad Alam Niazi, Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraj, Sharmila Farooqui, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf and Shehryar Afridi also participated.

