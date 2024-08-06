JI to stage sit-in outside CM House in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan JI to stage sit-in outside CM House in Lahore

JI also continued sit-ins in Rawalpindi and Karachi

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 19:05:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced staging a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's House in Lahore on August 11.

Earlier, the Jamaat continued a sit-in in Rawalpindi for twelve days while in Karachi for four days.

According to the Jamaat spokesperson Qaiser Sharif, the JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will also address the Lahore sit-in.

The spokesperson said that Jamaat-e-Islami will expand the scope of protest to more cities.

More to read: JI's sit-in against exorbitant power bills continues



Ziauddin Ansari said that the people of Lahore know how to take someone down whom they lift to power. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is the only hope of this desperate nation, he said.

Abdul Aziz Abid advised rulers to learn from Bangladesh's happenings. Ousted PM Hasina Wajid could not subdue the people despite all her dominance. He said that Jamaat workers were die-hard and persistent.