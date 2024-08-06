Raoof Hasan granted bail in terror financing case

Court accepts Rauf Hassan’s bail plea against Rs0.2 million

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 17:46:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan’s bail has been accepted in terror financing case.

Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail plea.

The judge demanded the record of the case from the prosecutor who replied that investigating officer was responsible for presenting the record before the court.

The counsel for Hasan said the accused was not nominated in the FIR.

Raoof was not arrested with explosives and he was named in the terrorism case without evidence, he argued.

Later, the IO presented the case record.

Hasan’s lawyer argued he was 75 years old, suffering from heart attack and a cancer survivor.

PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said Hasan was arrested in terrorism case after seven days of physical remand and the authorities’ motive was to implicate Hasan to restrict his movement from the confinement.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted Raoof Hassan’s bail plea against Rs0.2 million.

