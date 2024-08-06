CJP Isa donates ancestral land to Balochistan government

CJP donates 31,680 square feet of land in Ziarat district to Balochistan govt through a letter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family on Tuesday donated their land to the Balochistan government on the 77th Independence Day.

The chief justice announced the donation of 31,680 square feet of land in the Ziarat district to the government through a letter.

In a letter sent to the provincial government through the chief secretary of Balochistan, the CJP said, “It was stated that on the occasion of the completion of 77 years of the country's independence, they wish to donate 31,680 square feet of their owned land adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat for public benefit to be used as an Environmental Center.”

The letter further stated that they wish to grant a licence for this land to the Balochistan government free of charge, and they have attached documents related to the terms and conditions of the licence.

They expressed that if the government agrees, they would like to present this gift to the people on the joyous day of August 14, 2024.

