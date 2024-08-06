One killed in road accident in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 06:16:03 PKT

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – A 50-year-old man was killed and a woman and a minor girl sustained injuries when a van collided with a motorcycle in Ahmedpur Sharqia on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway where a van hit a motorcycle when it tyre burst, killing a man on the spot and injuring a woman and girl.

Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources the deceased was identified as Afzal.

