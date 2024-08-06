Punjab Governor calls on PM Shehbaz

Different matters pertaining to Punjab came under discussion during the meeting

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 10:58:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests.

According to Prime Minister Office media wing press release, different matters pertaining to Punjab province came under discussion during the meeting.

They also discussed overall political and economic situation in the country.

Earlier in the day, Member National Assembly Malik Ibrar Ahmed called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest.

Member National Assembly Rana Mubashar Iqbal also met the Prime Minister and discussed important matters.

