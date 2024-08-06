Second Islamic month Safar begins on Aug 7

Moon was not sighted anywhere in the country on Monday

Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 18:46:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The second Islamic month Safar will begin on Wednesday.

Moon of the second Islamic month of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1446 Hijri was not sighted anywhere in the country on Moday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that the crescent of Safar 1446 AH had not been sighted at any place in the country, therefore, the month would commence on Wednesday, Aug 7.

According to the notification issued here, the ministry made this announcement in pursuance of the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.