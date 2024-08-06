Moon not sighted, 1st Safar on August 7

Moon not sighted, 1st Safar on August 7

The first Safar 1446 AH would commence from Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 04:05:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Moon of the second Islamic month of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1446 Hijri was not sighted anywhere in the country on Moday, Dunya News reported.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that the crescent of Safar 1446 AH has not been sighted at any nook and cranny of the country, therefore, the first Safar 1446 AH would commence from Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

According to the notification issued here, the ministry has made this announcement in pursuance of the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held this day.

