Operation against terrorist organisations on the cards

Pakistan Pakistan Operation against terrorist organisations on the cards

LEAs organise conference to discuss various aspects of operation against banned groups

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 11:18:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Law-enforcement agencies on Monday decided to conduct operations against terrorist organisations based on joint intelligence.

The decision was taken at Nacta's monthly Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Conference.

An intelligence-based operation will be carried out against recently proscribed organisations.

More to read: After PTI, JUI-F also opposes 'Azm-e-Istehkam' operation



At the conference, the internal security situation of the country and possible threats were discussed. Moreover, intelligence was shared among the institutions and all the stakeholders.

According to Nacta spokesperson, all law-enforcement agencies vowed to root out terrorism, making Pakistan a completely safe and peaceful country.