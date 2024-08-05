Operation against terrorist organisations, decides Necta moot

Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Conference heads intelligence-based operation only

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 22:04:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -Different agencies on Monday decided to conduct operations against terrorist organisations based on joint intelligence.

The decision was taken at Necta's monthly Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Conference. An intelligence-based operation will be done against recently proscribed organisations. It would be attended by representatives of the police, law enforcement and intelligence services.

At the conference, the internal security situation of the country and possible threats were checked. Moreover, intelligence was shared between the sensitive institutions and all the stakeholders.

According to Necta spokesperson, all law enforcement agencies vowed to root out terrorism jointly thus making Pakistan a completely safe and peaceful country.