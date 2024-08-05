Rana Sanaullah rules out any deal with Imran Khan

The government is not going anywhere

Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 21:11:15 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah says there are no ongoing negotiations or deals involving PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday, Rana Sanaullah stated, “The government is not going anywhere and rumours always circulate, so there is no need for concern.”

Rana Sanaullah said that all political parties needed to unite and advance the negotiation process for the country’s development. He added that the government is taking steps to reduce electricity bills.

He also noted efforts to alleviate the burden of payments to IPPs (Independent Power Producers), and criticised that a new project launched in 2018 halted development.

Rana Sanaullah remarked that the federal and Punjab governments are guided by Nawaz Sharif, while the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not cooperating with the federal government as needed.



