PM Shehbaz pledges all-out support to Kashmiris

Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 20:30:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts at all international forums to support just struggle of Kashmiri people till realisation of their right to self-determination by the United Nations resolutions.

Addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly through video link this afternoon, he said the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said on this day in 2019, the Indian government through illegal means usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A, ending the special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India allowed the illegal settlements in the held territory which badly affected millions of Kashmiri people.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the day of the Kashmiris' celebration of their independence will come very soon.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Talking about the atrocities being perpetrated by the occupation forces in the held territory, the Prime Minister said the Indian government for the past seventy seven years has been committing gross human rights violations which can not affect the spirit of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said sacrifices of the Kashmiris will never go in vein. He paid glowing tribute to the leadership of the Kashmiris who have been facing the atrocities and cruelties of Indian occupation forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also paid rich tribute to the political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir who kept on raising the voice for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's strong diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir Cause and to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at all forums.

Turning to prevailing situation of Palestine, Shehbaz Sharif said Israel is targeting innocent people on daily basis in Gaza and even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respect ruling and opinion of International Court of Justice.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. He also condemned the arrest of Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces.

