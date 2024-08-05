JI to expand sit-ins to other provinces until demands are met

Government should immediately remove tax slabs imposed on salaried class, it demands

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has insisted on expanding sit-ins to other provinces until demands are met.

JI has demanded to close the independent power producers (IPP), and freeze assets of those who had agreements with IPPs.

He stressed that his party’s fair demands were meant to resolve a public crisis and claimed that some IPPs hadn’t produced a single unit of electricity.

He also asserted that JI always opposed IPPs since 1994 and highlighted that IPPs plants were performing poorly.

He claimed that every government included representatives of IPPs and the public shouldn’t bear the burden of government’s favours for others.

He also demanded the government to immediately remove tax slabs imposed on the salaried class.

JI emir advised the government to take austerity measures to provide relief to the public instead of bestowing favours on a few individuals.

Hafiz Naeem called on the government to be transparent and fair about agreements with IPPs and present it before the public.

Naeem also demanded accountability from the government to expose all the politicians, bureaucrats and others who transferred money to Dubai.

It is pertinent to note that the JI protest and sit-in against inflated electricity and tax on salaried class was going on for 10 days in Rawalpindi. JI has also staged sit-in in Sindh Governor House.

