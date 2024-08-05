Breach at Rohri Canal near Tando Adam inundates vast area

Standing crops at hundreds of acres of land submerged under water.

Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 06:36:12 PKT

TANDO ADAM (Dunya News) – A 50 feet wide breach at Rohri Canal near Tando Adam on Sunday inundated vast area and standing crops at hundreds of acres of land submerged under water.

According to a report, residents of the villages started work to plug the breach at canal on self-help basis. However, water after entering in village Alam Dero spread to other villages.

Administration keeping in view the situation asked the residents of surrounding villages to vacate the area while many people have been shifted to safe places.

Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Sajjad Hyder Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khuwaja visited the breach site and reviewed the situation and directed officers to plug the breach immediately and submit a report to him.

