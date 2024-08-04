Govt decides to celebrate Independence Day with utmost zeal

Pakistan Pakistan Govt decides to celebrate Independence Day with utmost zeal

Govt decides to celebrate Independence Day with utmost zeal

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 23:09:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to celebrate the Pakistan’s Independence Day with fervour and zeal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formulated a 10-member committee and a notification in this regard has also been released.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal would head the committee in which Petroleum Minister Mussadiq Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and secretary information were also included.

The PM’s media coordinator Badar Shehbaz, Joint Secretary Media Abdul Akbar have also been made part of the committee.

The committee would present its recommendations about the August 14 programs to the PM within three days.

