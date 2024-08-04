Pakistan stands with Kashmiris for right to self-determination: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam has reiterated Pakistan's moral, diplomatic, and political support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He was addressing a joint news conference with All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders in Islamabad on Sunday.

The minister said the New Delhi regime had attempted to alter the demography of the Occupied Kashmir by revoking the Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

Amir Muqam further said India has been committing atrocities in the occupied Kashmiris since 1947 but it could not succeed in suppressing the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He said Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed across Pakistan tomorrow against India's illegal acts of August 5, 2019.

The minister urged the United Nations to ensure implementation of its Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir. He also called upon the OIC and other human rights bodies to play their due role in ending the ongoing Indian oppression against Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiris should be given an opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination through a UN-brokered plebiscite to decide their fate.