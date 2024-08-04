Punjab government to provide interest free loans for homes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the three models of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project.

Maryam Nawaz chaired the special session to review the progress on the project and key decisions were granted approval.

Housing Secretary retired captain Asadullah Khan gave a detailed briefing on the project in the meeting.

The PITB will design a special portal for the ‘Apni chhat, Apna Ghar’ project, and eligible candidates could submit their application online at the comfort of home.

The forms for the program could be obtained from the assistant and deputy commissioners’ office.

Maryam Nawaz has also directed to provide toll free numbers for the public facilitation.

Owners of one to five marlas plots could get an interest free loan. On the direction of Punjab CM, owners would get interest free loans with easy instalment plans.

Around 70 thousand plot owners across cities and rural areas would get loans.

PC-1 has been approved for ground and three-story apartment on government land, and feasibility study would be concluded soon.

'Phatta’ allottees would get three and five marla houses in private schemes and pay the instalments of loans in five years.

Punjab CM has removed the service charges for loans and the government will pay the service charges on the loan payment through microfinance organisations.

Model homes have been built under the pilot project. CM Maryam Nawaz has directed to include the living room in the map of model houses.

The project will be launched on August 14 by Maryam Nawaz.