Mohsin Naqvi honors police sacrifices on Police Martyrs' Day

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 12:14:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that Police Martyrs’ Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of brave sons of the nation.

In his message for Police Martyrs’ Day, Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the great sacrifices of all police martyrs, emphasizing that they were a source of pride for the entire nation.

He highlighted that police officers and personnel have always been at the forefront in combating crime.

He praised the exemplary services of police across all provinces in maintaining peace.

He acknowledged that police officers and personnel have made significant contributions in the fight against terrorism, inscribing their names in history with their precious blood.

“Martyr SSP Ashraf Marth, Martyr Captain Mubeen, and all police martyrs will forever remain alive in our hearts,” he said.

Naqvi added that the invaluable sacrifices of police martyrs were a treasured asset that can never be forgotten.

He expressed full solidarity with the families of the martyrs on this day, affirming that they will always stand by the families of police martyrs.

The Federal Interior Minister further stated that ensuring the welfare of the families of police martyrs was the government’s responsibility.

He emphasized that a nation that honors its martyrs remains respected, and there would be no compromise on the respect for martyrs.